Do not miss your chance on this newer construction, spectacular Bay Block home. The unique location of this home gives you the best of both worlds of beach and bay living! Being only 4 blocks to the beach and 1 block to Ventnor's local marina deciding whether you want to go Jet-skiing and watch sunsets, or take a short walk to the beach is an easy decision to make. This open floor plan home features 3 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 9' Ceilings giving a very spacious feel, not to mention an abundance of natural lighting. First floor you will find a very meticulously kept 2 car garage and storage area. Out back contains an enclosed cedar wooded shower to wash off from beach trips. The eat-in kitchen has it all, beautiful subway backsplash, full stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package, granite counter tops, back deck access featuring a private gas line for grilling! This home also features 4 large decks for outdoor living & summer night cocktails with gorgeous sunsets over the intercoastal waterway. This is your opportunity to have a slice of paradise in the wonderful City of Ventnor.