OUTSTANDING NEW CONSTRUCTION (FEE SIMPLE) TOWNHOMES by Russo Development, designed by Peter Weiss Architect coming to North Beach of Ventnor in 2023. This dynamic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath three-story property has a full garage with an additional driveway for parking. Downbeach favorite upside-down layout provides a kitchen - dining - living room area on second floor with a balcony and a half bath! Magnificent kitchen design with 42" Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops & Standard Stainless Steel Appliance Package. The two bedrooms have a hall bath on the second level and a laundry room. The third level is the private owner's suite with a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, and private balcony. The bathrooms are luxurious with comfort height vanities, marble vanity tops & ceramic tile flooring. The property comes with quality assurance and a 10-Year Structure Warranty Insured Homebuyers Warranty Program and Russo Homes Customer Satisfaction Program. Excellent location close to everything and just two blocks from the beach, boardwalk, shopping, and dining! Be the first to secure your reservation
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $779,000
