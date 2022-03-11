3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $749,999

This lovely move in ready property is being offered for the first time on the market. Elevated staircase to large outdoor front porch, upon entering the home the first floor features a 1 Bedroom/1 Full Bath a large open living room with gas fireplace, dining room with garden window, large eat in kitchen with sliding french door that opens into a large manicured outdoor entertainment area for fabulous summer family barbecues. On the second floor the Master Suite along with a sitting area and California closet private bath room that accesses the third bedroom. Home was raised in 2015 all new electric/plumbing, HVAC, Generac Roof/solar panels 2017 Underground tank removed 2017 with State approval letter, Leaf filter gutters 2021, window in master suite has electric hurricane shutters. These are some of the upgrades there are much more, and have all paperwork in order for the perspective buyer. Some furnishings are negotiable. All light fixtures are conveyed.Square FT. of living space. Buyer must have Pre-Qualification Prior to showing /48 HOURS NOTICE PLEASE Owner Occupied Please Do Not Disturb. House was lifted 7 ft and created a 6ft under space for storage. Sale is contingent upon owner finding adequate living arrangements.