3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK!!! THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH SOUTHSIDE TOWNHOME WILL HAVE IT ALL! Spacious open floor and AMAZING outdoor space will be ideal for entertaining friends and family! The ground floor offers a one-car garage plus a covered veranda/patio area that will be great for relaxing on those cool summer nights! The first floor of the home will showcase an OPEN FLOOR PLAN featuring a spacious living area, dining area, and a generously-sized gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large center island with ample seating! The first floor also features a large front porch, where you can relax with your morning cup of coffee in the sun or happy hour drinks in the afternoon shade, and a great back deck perfect for BBQ-ing with guests! You will be WOW-ed by the amount of outdoor space! A powder room and laundry room complete the main floor. The second floor will have 2 large bedrooms and full hall bath. Third floor MASTER SUITE with private deck. Driveway for additional off-street parking. Steps to Ventnor's famous Boardwalk and beaches! These will go fast! Act now to meet the builder, pick your finishes, and discuss the plans and details!

