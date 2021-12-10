 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

BETTER THAN NEW ! MOVE IN READY ! This less than two year old townhome is being sold COMPLETELY FURNISHED ! Sellers love North Beach but are moving out of State. This 1600 sq ft, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is situated on 3 floors above an oversized Garage with plenty of storage space. You have off-street parking for two vehicles. The First level above contains the living room, dining room, tiled powder room with a pocket door and Open Kitchen which provides access to the large Deck. The Master Bedroom is on the second level and has two large closets, fully tiled Master Bath with marble double vanity and over sized tiled walk in shower with a full glass wall and door. Hallway Laundry with a full size stackable washer and dryer and a deep stainless steel sink. In the front is a large Den with access to the second floor Deck. The decks have Southern exposure with plenty of sunshine and awsome sunsets year round ! The top level provides two additional bedrooms with wall closets, lots of natural light and a tile hall bath with a full tub and shower. The North Beach Renaissance is in full bloom ! Come and enjoy the Beach, Boardwalk and all of the great Restaurants, Movie Theater and Amemities Ventnor has to offer !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News