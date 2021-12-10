3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $699,000

BETTER THAN NEW ! MOVE IN READY ! This less than two year old townhome is being sold COMPLETELY FURNISHED ! Sellers love North Beach but are moving out of State. This 1600 sq ft, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is situated on 3 floors above an oversized Garage with plenty of storage space. You have off-street parking for two vehicles. The First level above contains the living room, dining room, tiled powder room with a pocket door and Open Kitchen which provides access to the large Deck. The Master Bedroom is on the second level and has two large closets, fully tiled Master Bath with marble double vanity and over sized tiled walk in shower with a full glass wall and door. Hallway Laundry with a full size stackable washer and dryer and a deep stainless steel sink. In the front is a large Den with access to the second floor Deck. The decks have Southern exposure with plenty of sunshine and awsome sunsets year round ! The top level provides two additional bedrooms with wall closets, lots of natural light and a tile hall bath with a full tub and shower. The North Beach Renaissance is in full bloom ! Come and enjoy the Beach, Boardwalk and all of the great Restaurants, Movie Theater and Amemities Ventnor has to offer !