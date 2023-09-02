Discover the perfect coastal retreat 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in North Beach Ventnor's heart. Situated on a beautifully landscaped corner lot, this home offers a serene ambiance and a refreshing cross breeze that sweeps through, enhancing the coastal living experience. Three spacious bedrooms provide comfortable living spaces for everyone in the household. The main floor welcomes you with a well-designed layout, including a breakfast island, a dining area, and a living room. An additional bedroom and a full bathroom, complete with a pocket door for added privacy or a potential suite setup, make this floor versatile and accommodating. Tile backsplash in kitchen with quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and baths. Just a mere two short blocks to the beach that offers the best of coastal living at your doorstep. The home is bathed in natural light, allowing you to revel in beautiful sunrises and a picturesque Bayview from the upper-level deck. Upgraded handrails add a touch of elegance to the interior. The expansive outdoor shower is a standout feature, perfect for keeping your attire dry after enjoying the nearby beach. Benefit from over two years of remaining tax abatement, minimizing your financial obligations. Indulge in the vibrant atmosphere of North Beach with its array of restaurants, a nearby movie theatre, and easy access to the dining and entertainment scene of Atlantic City. Seize the opportunity to call this captivating townhouse your home, offering comfort, style, and the quintessential coastal lifestyle. Schedule a showing today and experience all that this property has to offer.