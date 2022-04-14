Inviting cottage by the shore! SUMMER 2022 HERE WE COME! Available for JULY ($6000) & AUGUST ($6000) in 2022. Also available for winter rental for $1750 and yearly rental for $2400 from July 5! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk. Close to shopping, dining, The Red Room Cafe, Annette's, the Liquor store and Ice cream parlor are just around the corner. Enjoy the breezes on the front porch and family time in the living room, dining room or under the back yard shades. There is a large master bedroom in the rear of the home, and there are 2 additional bedrooms with queen beds. There are 1,5 bathrooms in the home. The galley kitchen equipped with gas stove, microwave and a dishwasher. There is a washer, dryer and dishwasher in the property as well as a bar area. The small private backyard is just ideal to hangout and enjoy summer nights. Utility deposit, cleaning fee and security deposit to be paid on top the rental. Owner will consider one pet for an additional fee.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $6,000
