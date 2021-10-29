 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $579,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $579,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $579,000

Beautiful single family home located on a wide desirable corner lot. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home offers a front porch with vinyl railings, a wood back deck for entertaining, fence enclosed yard, 2 off street parking spots, outside shower, security system, five outside cameras, a two year old Pioneer Heat Pump and Air Conditioning unit that heats/cools the eat-in kitchen and living room area, 5 ceiling fans, plenty of storage in the house wide attic, backyard shed, hall linen closet, large closet/pantry in kitchen, electric baseboard heat, a master bathroom, eat-in kitchen, three year old luxury vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen and living room, wall to wall carpeting in the 3 bedrooms. The attic has wall to wall flooring and is high enough for future expansion if desired. This 19 year old corner property enjoys the cool summer breezes from all directions and is located 4 blocks from the beach and close to Ventnor Ave. shopping. This home is sold furnished with very few exceptions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News