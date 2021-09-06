3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $575,999

 Skip to main content
This single family home recently renovated has 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms on one of the most desirable streets in Ventnor. It includes an upscale kitchen within oversized sink, granite countertops and a heated floor. The kitchen has a sliding glass door that opens to a maintenance free Trex deck. This house has a private backyard with a vinyl fence, pavers, an oversized enclosed shower and is maintenance free. Both bathrooms have tiled walls and floors. Open concept living room / dining room and hardwood floors throughout. Short walk to the beach, shopping and restaurants. newer room 2020 the property flood ins is $1775 a year

