Open Houses Saturday 9/16 10am-12pm Sunday 9/17 10am-2pm Welcome to Ventnor Heights, the suburbs at the beach! This well maintained, beautifully redone 3 Bed 1.5 Bath rancher style home with a finished loft is truly one of a kind. Boasting an immense amount of outdoor living space, multi-car driveway with new concrete and copper drain system underneath, expansive back yard for entertaining, including a wet bar in the rear of the home to service guests hanging in the sun! Homeowners also implemented a new electrical 200 amp service. Front porch gives the option of being private with pull down sheets to give yourself privacy while still enjoying the wonderful weather. Inside you will find an immaculate kitchen with newer (within 2 years) quartz counter tops & SS appliances, dining area, and an open living space with cathedral ceilings and newer windows. This home also features a finished loft area that can be used for overflow sleeping, storage(newer HVAC ran thru attic space), or a play area for the kids! It doesn't stop there! Located just a short walk from the beach and the same distance to Ventnor Height's Ski Beach where you can launch your watercrafts, catch some of the most gorgeous sunsets, and even catch live concerts weekly during the summertime. This is truly an opportunity you will not want to miss!