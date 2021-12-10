Beautiful single family home located on a wide desirable corner lot. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home offers a front porch with vinyl railings, a wood back deck for entertaining, fence enclosed yard, 2 off street parking spots, outside shower, security system, five outside cameras, a two year old Pioneer Heat Pump and Air Conditioning unit that heats/cools the eat-in kitchen and living room area, 5 ceiling fans, plenty of storage in the house wide attic, backyard shed, hall linen closet, large closet/pantry in kitchen, electric baseboard heat, a master bathroom, eat-in kitchen, three year old luxury vinyl wood plank flooring in kitchen and living room, wall to wall carpeting in the 3 bedrooms. The attic has wall to wall flooring and is high enough for future expansion if desired. This 19 year old corner property enjoys the cool summer breezes from all directions and is located 4 blocks from the beach and close to Ventnor Ave. shopping. This home is sold furnished with very few exceptions.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $549,000
