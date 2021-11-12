3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $549,000

Enjoy this beautiful, open lay-out 3+ bedrooms/2 full bath home on a nice wide street in Ventnor. Only 3.5 short blocks to the beach and boardwalk. This home has recently had major renovations including new bathrooms and kitchen. Also the first floor was drastically changed to open up the kitchen to the dining area and living room and also to add a den off the kitchen can be used as an office/guest room, with new full bath. Enjoy summer breezes and plenty of sunlight in the enclosed porch area that has lots of screened windows. Easy to show.