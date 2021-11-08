3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $509,000

LOCATION~LOCATION~LOCATION! ONLY 2.5 SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND BOARDWALK!!!!! Located on One of the Most Desirable Streets in Ventnor, Close to the Margate Border and Just a Short Stroll to 7311 Bakery, Hannah G's, Shopping and More! This Attached Rancher is the Perfect Summer Beach Home! Enjoy Spending Time Relaxing on The Front Porch with a Cocktail Listening to the Peaceful Crash of the Waves and Smelling the Sweet Salt Air. This Meticulously Maintained Home Features a Cozy Living Area, Eat In Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Ensuite, Two Large Guest Bedrooms with Walk-In Closets, 2 Full Baths, Cedar Storage Closet, and a Large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and Utility Sink. The Exterior Features a Sunny Porch, Fenced Backyard for BBQing, Outside Shower, Off Street Parking for 2-3 Cars and Storage Shed which has Plenty of Room for Bikes, Beach Chairs, Boogie Boards, and More. Recent Improvements Include New HVAC System with Wifi Nest Thermostat, Remodeled Front Porch with Wood Deck, Fresh Paint Throughout, Lighted Ceiling Fans, New Hardware, Window Treatments, and a Spacious and Enclosed Hot/Cold Outdoor Shower. Very Low Maintenance with No Grass to Cut, Easy to Clean Vinyl Flooring, and Vinyl Siding and Railings. Oil Tank Removal Paperwork and Flood Elevation Certificate are on file. LOW FLOOD INSURANCE! NO Sandy Damage! Fee Simple so... No Condo Fees or Rules! Furniture and Decor Sold Separately. Don't Wait, Call Today to Start Enjoying The Beach Life!!