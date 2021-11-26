3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $500,000

RECENTLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! Walking distance to the Boardwalk/Beach, Restaurants, Shopping, and More! Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, this Home has Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, an Updated Kitchen with New Granite Countertops, Tile Subway Backsplash and White Shaker Kraftmaid Cabinets. Appliances are fairly NEW! Enjoy BBQing on Your Maintenance Free Composite Deck that Leads to a Paver Patio. Wash off the Sand from Sunny Beach Days in your Oversized Enclosed Outdoor Shower, so You Never Have to Worry About Bringing the Beach Sand into the House. The Backyard is Fully Fenced In with Vinyl Fencing to Give You Privacy. This Home Also has a 1 Car Garage Perfect for Storing ALL of Your Beach Toys, Chairs, Bikes and Lawn Items. The Enclosed Front Porch has a Chimney, so Installing a Fireplace Would be Extremely Easy. Also makes an excellent rental property at $30K/summer rental. Located in the Most Desirable Part of Ventnor Steps to the Bay and Marina. This One Wont Last, Call Today!!!