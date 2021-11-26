 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $500,000

RECENTLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME!! Walking distance to the Boardwalk/Beach, Restaurants, Shopping, and More! Featuring 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, this Home has Beautifully Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout, an Updated Kitchen with New Granite Countertops, Tile Subway Backsplash and White Shaker Kraftmaid Cabinets. Appliances are fairly NEW! Enjoy BBQing on Your Maintenance Free Composite Deck that Leads to a Paver Patio. Wash off the Sand from Sunny Beach Days in your Oversized Enclosed Outdoor Shower, so You Never Have to Worry About Bringing the Beach Sand into the House. The Backyard is Fully Fenced In with Vinyl Fencing to Give You Privacy. This Home Also has a 1 Car Garage Perfect for Storing ALL of Your Beach Toys, Chairs, Bikes and Lawn Items. The Enclosed Front Porch has a Chimney, so Installing a Fireplace Would be Extremely Easy. Also makes an excellent rental property at $30K/summer rental. Located in the Most Desirable Part of Ventnor Steps to the Bay and Marina. This One Wont Last, Call Today!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On a Roll … at Sugar Hill Sub Shop
Dining

On a Roll … at Sugar Hill Sub Shop

When you talk about the best subs in South Jersey, the conversation doesn’t go very long before somebody brings up Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing. And for good reason. A classic no-frills American deli, Sugar Hill offers some damn good sandwiches, with everything from standards like turkey, roast beef or ham and cheese to a long list of one-of-a-kind specialty subs.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News