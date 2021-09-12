3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $499,900

Escape The City & Beat The Summer Heat In This Beautiful Miami Inspired Single Family Home With PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS!! Boasting 1 Of The Largest In Ground Pools In Ventnor!!! (22.6ft x 48ft Custom Gunite Caprice Shape W/ Cantilever Kool Decking) & Huge (60x 105 IRR Lot) Making This The Perfect Outdoor Space & Home To Entertain Friends & Enjoy Summer! Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths. Upgraded Kitchen W/Corian Counter Tops & Custom Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful H/W & Tile Flooring Throughout 1st Floor, Bright & Airy Layout With Great Storage. Exterior Features: Situate On A Cul-De-Sac Street In Quiet Neighborhood, Backs Up To The Meadows, Maintenance Free Dryvit Siding W/ Stucco Trim, Composite Decking With Vinyl Rails. Huge Custom Paver Front Porch W/ Large Retractable Power Awning, Heated Pool With Built In Jacuzzi, Fully Fenced In Private Yard W/ Large Storage Shed. Imagine Yourself With Your Favorite Drink, Relaxing By The Pool After A Long Day At The Beach!! Here Is Your Chance To Make That Happen! Wont Last At This Price!!! Owner Occupied But Will Be Easy To Show. Please Call Listing Agent For A Private Showing Or More Details 609-231-1353...