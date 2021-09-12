Escape The City & Beat The Summer Heat In This Beautiful Miami Inspired Single Family Home With PRIVATE BACKYARD OASIS!! Boasting 1 Of The Largest In Ground Pools In Ventnor!!! (22.6ft x 48ft Custom Gunite Caprice Shape W/ Cantilever Kool Decking) & Huge (60x 105 IRR Lot) Making This The Perfect Outdoor Space & Home To Entertain Friends & Enjoy Summer! Interior Features: 3 Spacious Bedrooms And 2.5 Baths. Upgraded Kitchen W/Corian Counter Tops & Custom Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful H/W & Tile Flooring Throughout 1st Floor, Bright & Airy Layout With Great Storage. Exterior Features: Situate On A Cul-De-Sac Street In Quiet Neighborhood, Backs Up To The Meadows, Maintenance Free Dryvit Siding W/ Stucco Trim, Composite Decking With Vinyl Rails. Huge Custom Paver Front Porch W/ Large Retractable Power Awning, Heated Pool With Built In Jacuzzi, Fully Fenced In Private Yard W/ Large Storage Shed. Imagine Yourself With Your Favorite Drink, Relaxing By The Pool After A Long Day At The Beach!! Here Is Your Chance To Make That Happen! Wont Last At This Price!!! Owner Occupied But Will Be Easy To Show. Please Call Listing Agent For A Private Showing Or More Details 609-231-1353...
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — Harry’s Oyster Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City is set to close by the end of the month, the restaurant’s owners said Friday.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified person was found in a wooded area in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said Thursday.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Tilton Inn on Saturday afternoon.
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
ATLANTIC CITY — Now that the extra unemployment benefits issued during the COVID-19 pandemic have expired, officials in the casino and hospita…
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Police Department hires more seasonal officers each summer than most New Jersey departments have full-time officer…
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE