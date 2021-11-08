3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $479,000

Beautiful Well Maintained 2 Story Home with plenty of upgrades! New stainless steel appliances and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. In 2018 the roof, gas fireplace, gas heating and new central air conditioning were replaced! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1 half bathroom, tile and hardwood flooring, a cozy family room with fireplace, the backyard has a relaxed Coastal Vibe with plenty room for entertaining, a very nice above ground swimming pool, a fenced in yard with shed, plenty of storage underneath the home and nice size laundry room. This home has been RAISED and has flood insurance under $500 per year!!! Easy walk to stores, restaurants and Ventnor Boardwalk and Beach! It's true everything is better here at the Shore. Call the listing agents for more information!