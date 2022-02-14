3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $449,900

Great opportunity to own a single family home having three bedrooms, two fulls bath, and one half bath. The first floor having plenty of living space in the large den area leading back to the spacious kitchen. The second floor has two master suites on each end of the home. Up the spiral stair case leads to a loft with plenty of space for family and friends. Home also includes a one car garage and parking spot! Empty lot comes with the home and opportunity to use as a yard or is sub dividable.