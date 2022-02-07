Old World Charm Meets Your Greatest Imagination! Welcome to Wissahickon! Located One Street from the bay in Ventnor City, this Home has Wonderful Curb Appeal with Brick and Modern Siding, Welcoming Front Yard and Garage with Separate Entrance. Enjoy Your Mornings and Evenings on the Covered Porch. As You Enter this Lovingly-Kept Home, You Will Find a Bright Living Room that Leads You to an Eat in-Kitchen. Beyond the Kitchen You Will Find a Laundry Room with a Full-Size Washer and Dryer with the Back Door that Leads to a Cozy Backyard. This Home Features 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Deep Closets and 2 Full Baths. The Master Bedroom Features a Newer Master Bathroom. This Home Features Central Air and Ceiling Fans. The Roof was Replaced in 2015. Located Close to the Beach and Local Restaurants, Ventnor Movie Theater, and Fine Dining, This Home Awaits Your Creative Touch! Call Today to Turn Your Dreams of Living at the Shore into a Reality!!
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $415,000
