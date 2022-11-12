Don't miss out on renting this stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Just steps away from the beach, restaurant row and Ventnor square theatre. Features include Wifi and Smart Tv's in every room, keyless entry, a spacious loft/cinema area with a big screen tv, auto reclining sofas and a popcorn machine. Rent it while you can.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $4,000
