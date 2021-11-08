 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $399,000

**NEW PRICE!!** OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7TH, 10AM-12PM! OWNER WANTS SOLD!! WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME ON HUGE 70X80 CORNER PROPERTY!! Spacious living room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen! Laundry room and pantry. Great front porch and fenced yard with patio and shed. AC and gas heater are JUST TWO YEARS YOUNG! Easy living all on one floor! Perfect shore getaway or year round house in quiet section of town! No work needed here..just move right in! Being sold furnished with a few exclusions.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News