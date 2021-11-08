3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $399,000

**NEW PRICE!!** OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7TH, 10AM-12PM! OWNER WANTS SOLD!! WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH HOME ON HUGE 70X80 CORNER PROPERTY!! Spacious living room, dining room, and large eat-in kitchen! Laundry room and pantry. Great front porch and fenced yard with patio and shed. AC and gas heater are JUST TWO YEARS YOUNG! Easy living all on one floor! Perfect shore getaway or year round house in quiet section of town! No work needed here..just move right in! Being sold furnished with a few exclusions.