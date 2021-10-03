Your search is over, you will fall in love with this lovely home that has been impeccably maintained and improved over the years. Fabulous curb appeal and turnkey, move in condition. Open layout with great room with gas fireplace that flows into the large dining room and timeless kitchen with granite counters, newer appliances and subway tiles. Master bath has double sinks, soaking tub and gorgeous oversized tiled walk in shower renovated this year. Large walk in closet and another bonus closet. Ample closet space throughout the house. Guest bath also renovated in 2021 with classic neutral tile, new vanity & toilet. All bedrooms are bright and airy; all with ceiling fans. New hardwood flooring in 2015. Attached garage. Extra large fenced yard with beautiful flowering landscaping for outdoor entertainment. New pavers in the front and side. New roof in 2020. New Anderson storm/screen door in 2021. Entire house painted in 2018. If that is not enough wait until you see the bay views and the sparkling Borgata façade at night. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, beach & bay. Launch your boat, jet ski or kayak just a few blocks away. Short drive to the casinos to enjoy the nightlife. Minutes from the AC expressway. Nothing else you could ask for, come see for yourself OPEN HOUSE Saturday, October 2nd 11-1pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $379,900
