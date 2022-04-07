 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $35,000

Welcome to Ventnor. A spectacular newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bath seasonal rental has just come on the market: extraordinary bayviews and less than three blocks from the beach and boardwalk. Never worry about parking. The rental comes with parking spaces. Everything is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and the famous Four A's Bike Shop for bike rentals. Summer rental comes with beach chairs and beach badges. It is time to relax and enjoy the summer and take in the beautiful sunset views in the evening. The rental sleeps six plus. Opportunity Rental Dates: Full Summer $ 35,000 Split season- May 27th-July 30th $18,000 or August 1st- September 6th- $ 18,000 or July $17,000 or August 17,000

