Welcome to Ventnor. A spectacular newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bath seasonal rental has just come on the market: extraordinary bay views and less than three blocks from the beach and boardwalk. Never worry about parking. The rental comes with parking spaces. Everything is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and the famous Four A's Bike Shop for bike rentals. Summer rental comes with beach chairs and beach badges. It is time to relax and enjoy the summer and take in the breathtaking sunset views in the evening. The rental sleeps six plus. Opportunity Rental Dates: Full summer - $31,000 May 1 to June 29 - $11,000 May - $5,500 June - $5,500 July - $12,000 August - $12,000 September - $6,000
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $31,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The co-founder and CEO of Landline, which is partnering with American Airlines to connect Atlantic City International Airport with Philadelphi…
The Cape May County Health Department has confirmed four cases of cryptosporidium and 11 probable cases in the county, the department said Friday.
It was the second time the group had met. Rumors swirled, as they often do, that the topic of discussion was the potential development of larg…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — American Airlines will start selling tickets to destinations around the world through Atlantic City International Airpor…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fed up with crowded streets outside their older-adult community, about a dozen township residents gathered Wednesday to …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With assurances that current patients of medicinal marijuana will not suffer, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commiss…
BRIDGETON — Police said they arrested a city man Sunday night after finding drugs and machine gun equipment in his car.
WILDWOOD — Almost 32 years after Susan Negersmith was found dead on a Memorial Day weekend in Wildwood, a Millville man faces charges of sexua…
LINWOOD — A 31-year-old city man was struck and killed when riding his bike early Sunday morning.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Before the sprawling shopping center, before the Walmart Supercenter near the Starbucks across Route 9 or the super Wawa on …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE