3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $31,000

Welcome to Ventnor. A spectacular newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bath seasonal rental has just come on the market: extraordinary bay views and less than three blocks from the beach and boardwalk. Never worry about parking. The rental comes with parking spaces. Everything is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and the famous Four A's Bike Shop for bike rentals. Summer rental comes with beach chairs and beach badges. It is time to relax and enjoy the summer and take in the breathtaking sunset views in the evening. The rental sleeps six plus. Opportunity Rental Dates: Full summer - $31,000 May 1 to June 29 - $11,000 May - $5,500 June - $5,500 July - $12,000 August - $12,000 September - $6,000