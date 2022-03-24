 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $30,000

First Floor level duplex 3 bedroom 2 bath, new flooring and paint, newer appliances and newer furniture Waling distance to beach and boardwalk 3.5 blocks. Walking distance to restaurants and convent stores May 27-July 31 2022 $18,000/ August 1- Sept 30 $20,000 FULL SUMMER $30,000 Tenant pays utilities electric and gas usage. Internet supplied cable basic up grades tenant pays\ Deposit for Gas & Electric required $500 Washer and Dryer in rear separate room out the back door

