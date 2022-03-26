3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $30,000

Brand new smart home construction. Be the first to stay in this stunning 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Just steps away from the beach, restaurant row and a brand new movie theatre. Features include Wifi and Smart Tv's in every room, keyless entry, a spacious loft/cinema area with a big screen tv, auto reclining sofas and a popcorn machine. This one won't last long. Don't miss out!!