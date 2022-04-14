 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,000

Totally renovated couple years ago 3bed room & 2 full bath. New walls, plumbing, Kitchen , appliances, window, bath rooms . Nice tiles, newer carpet. Large living room, formal dining room, eat in Kitchen. Specious master bed room with a double closets. Nice accessories in the bath rooms. 2 car parking pads. Big fance yard. Gas heat, central air. Great neighborhood, kids walks to school.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News