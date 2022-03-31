3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $15,000

Welcome to 5 N. Austin!! Beautifully restored Beach Home. Enjoy the wonderful front porch and enter into the Living room, Dining room outstanding kitchen, mud room complete with powder room. Exit onto the back porch additional seating, grill and huge patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The outside shower offers quick cleanup from the beach. The 2nd floor features the Primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bath. Off street driveway for 1 car. Additional street parking requires a permit that tenant must purchase through City Hall.