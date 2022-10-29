3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,199,900

New construction located at Atlantic and Richards Avenue! Three single family homes with each home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2100+ SF on 4 levels. Ground level features two car garage, entrance foyer, 4 stop elevator and beach storage. First floor features two bedroom and two bath (mini suites) with Atlantic Avenue balcony. Second floor is the living level with open floor plan featuring a living room with fire place, wet bar, access to Atlantic Avenue balcony, dining room, kitchen with counter seating, laundry closet with washer and dryer and a powder room off the kitchen. Third floor has the master bedroom and large deck for all to enjoy the ocean breezes in a sun drenched setting with great views as the location is across from beach, boardwalk and ocean! If you are looking for a great beach home that is not a condominium and has little to no maintenance you have found your place in the sun and fun! Property is being developed by Fresh Start Builders / Gary Tavella, a "hands on" custom builder. Property is now under construction and will be ready for a Summer 2023 occupancy! There are 2 homes now available with time to make your interior selections and pick your finishing touches!!! Homeowners are afforded a five year Real Estate Tax Abatement. and please call for the tax abatement information and details!