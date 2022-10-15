3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton Borough - $479,900

Sale is As Is, Buyer to obtain CO, Contingent upon seller finding home to purchase Welcome to the GREAT 08087! This Waterfront raised ranch is waiting for you! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, central air, gas heat, full laundry room, complete appliance package and more! Plenty of storage downstairs in the basement like area, so bring those water toys! Large lot includes lot next door as well with purchase. you are purchasing the home on one lot and then the lot to the left of the home with no structure on it just land. Do not pass up this great deal!! Brand new 100 foot vinyl bulk head perfect for you to build docks on to tie up a boat, go fishing or crabbing. This house is on the water and is in a very peaceful area with great access to water ways.