3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $895,000

Overdone Is an understatement in this 3BR2B waterfront home. Every detail has been attended to, and nothing is left to do but ENJOY. From the minute you pull up you will sense the Pride of ownership. The 2x6 Construction represents quality throughout.SIDING, ROOFIING, HARDSCAPE, WRAPPED EXPOSED PILINGS, RAILINGS AND WINDOWS.Windows are Anderson Hurrican standard. Engineered and porcelain Flooring, 9-foot ceilings, gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with a solid walnut custom island, pantry and pull-out drawers.The 3-season reason room off the back of the house is where you will spend most of your time relaxing as it overlooks the wildlife reserve. From here you can view full moons rising and sunrises. You can even view the 4Th of July fireworks from here.'' HIGH END QUALITY HOME ''.