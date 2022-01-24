3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $550,000

''Sunset Vista'' is the name on the house and the description of the spectacular views from this property. Enjoy peace of mind offered in the private scenery of the back yard overlooking lagoon and nature at its finest. House features 3/4 bedrooms (4th being an unfinished room on 3rd floor) modern kitchen with granite counters, porcelain sink, pantry, hardwood floors throughout, slider to open porch, another slider to sunroom, master bedroom/bath on main floor and spectacular views from just about every room. Garage is large enough for 2 cars and plenty of storage. There is a 3rd garage door leading out to back yard for convenience. Maintenance free yard and back is fenced. Rise above it all with in this home with a view!