3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $549,900

Looking for a turnkey experience? Look no further! Home built in 2017! This modern style home features 3 roomy bedrooms, 2 full baths, Open Concept Floor Plan, Maintenance Free Staircase to Entrance. The combo Kitchen and Living areas are second to none! The kitchen offers the discerning cook a dream kitchen with Farm House Double Sinks, All Stainless-Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Tops, Soft Close Upper Cabinets along with Soft Close Drawers that when opened offer soft lighting! The Island offers more storage with a Butcher Block counter Top and Seating and the Living area flows off the ultra-modern kitchen. The floors are constructed with Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl, there is 2 zone heat and AC, on demand hot water heater, vinyl bulkhead installed in 2005. Cul d Sac location and super easy