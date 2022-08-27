 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $485,000

Just like new! This Ryan homes model in Tuckerton landing sits at the back of the neighborhood backing to woods, nice private setting to enjoy your beautiful backyard. Large deck and a heated above ground pool. This 3br home also has a loft and a full basement partially finished ( plumbing roughed for a bathroom) . Main bedroom offers a large walking closet and full bathroom, nice storage and closet space throughout the house. You'll be excited to see the great floor plan and the possibilities there are, First floor offers luxury vinyl flooring, with a great open kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters with a large center island all open to the living room,

