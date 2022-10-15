 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $425,000

Come view this beautiful, 4 year old, Aviano ranch model located in desirable Tuckerton Landing, a private 28 home development surrounded by a 27 acre preserve. This home is situated on a 1/3 acre , naturalized corner lot and the brick facade offers a ''country cottage'' look enhanced by the surrounding wooded area. As you enter, enjoy the open concept living amongst the dining room, living room, and back porch, ideal for cocktails, intimate dining, and relaxing reverie. This home features a split floor plan with a large Master Bedroom and en suite on one end, with 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath on the opposite end. Truly a home that must be seen to be appreciated. Come and step into your very own country cottage escape!

