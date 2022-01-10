 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $399,000

Welcome to your escape at The Jersey Shore! Recently renovated raised ranch offering 25 feet of bulkhead for your water toys. The open floor plan offers a living room with magnificent water views, an eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and a master suite with a full bathroom. Quick access to the open bay and close proximity to the intercostal waterway. Enjoy Summer 2021 from your large trex deck with hot tub included. Long Beach Island is a short car ride or ferry ride away. Schedule your appointment to see this one today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News