3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $399,000

Welcome to your escape at The Jersey Shore! Recently renovated raised ranch offering 25 feet of bulkhead for your water toys. The open floor plan offers a living room with magnificent water views, an eat in kitchen, two bedrooms and a master suite with a full bathroom. Quick access to the open bay and close proximity to the intercostal waterway. Enjoy Summer 2021 from your large trex deck with hot tub included. Long Beach Island is a short car ride or ferry ride away. Schedule your appointment to see this one today.