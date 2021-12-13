3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $392,000

WELCOME TO TUCKERTON BEACH! You Can start to enjoy living on the water, keeping your Boat and all your water toys right in your own backyard. This home has been re-done so beautifully that you will feel right at Home. All new appliance, new high-end flooring that is waterproof and scratch proof The electrical panel has been upgraded to a 200-amp service. All New Kitchen, all new bath, new floating dock. Ceiling fans in every room. Open floor Plan is perfect for entertaining with family and friends. The slider leads out onto a big deck where the fun and festivities will begin. Deck has all day exposure to the sun. The underneath of the Home has a new poured concrete slab. Kayak, Paddle board, swim, crab, Float along the lagoon and forget all of your worries soaking in the sounds of nature.