3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $329,000

This charming raised ranch in Tuckerton Beach will delight you with it's stunning views and beautifully renovated interior. It offers quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, new appliances, new carpeting, new bathroom, 2 year old roof, newer bulkhead plus floating dock. Minutes to the open bay! Bring your boat and crab traps and make this home your paradise today!

