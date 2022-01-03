 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $294,900

If you're looking for space, charm, peace, and quiet in a natural setting you found it- This 3 bed 1 bath rancher with over 1300 sq ft of living space in the Bass River Section is situated on a DEEP 230 ft Fenced lot with no one behind you. This is exactly what this Home offers, New Single layer roof 2021, Hardwood Flooring, w/ a full appliance package. Bright open floor plan, Low taxes, and easy commute to it all

