3 Bedroom Home in Tuckahoe - $339,900

Meticulously Maintained Upper Twp Rancher! Welcome to 201 McKeague Ave! This sprawling rancher is located on a quiet cul de sac in desirable Upper Township with convenient access to route 49 and route 50. Enjoy your morning coffee on your front porch and quiet evenings on your back deck with an extendable awning for hot summer days and nights! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors throughout, open concept living and dining area, two car attached garage with a BONUS bedroom or office space located off of the laundry room area, two exterior sheds and much more! This spacious rancher sits on a 180x118 lot with a concrete pad and extended stone area for parking, there are currently two sheds and only one will remain with property. HVAC installed in 2019, newer roof, well maintained exterior siding and windows, brand new dryer and washer only six months old. Don't miss your chance to view this charming home located just a short drive to South Jersey's most amazing beaches and resort towns!