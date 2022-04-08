3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $825,000

Charming coastal cottage situated in the Historic Bay District. See the bay from afar, hear the seagulls, and smell the salt air from this homes many decks. Located 1 block from the Bay Beach and walking distance to over a dozen restaurants/taverns. Keep your boat in one of many marinas along Bay Ave. Just minutes from area beaches. This home boasts a large front porch for entertaining and gathering. All bedrooms have French doors leading to decks to enjoy glorious bay breezes. Private fenced back yard which features Trex decking and pavers to enjoy this yards many flowers. Hardwood floors throughout this home including the primary suite. Other features include upstairs/downstairs washer/dryer hookup, gas fireplace, security system, central vac, hot water baseboard heat, surround sound including outdoor speakers, Dacor wall oven, microwave, warming drawer, gas cook top, Hardy Plank Exterior and much more. This unique Bay Avenue beauty won't last long!