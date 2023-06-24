New Price Range: $639,000 - $672,500.***7 contracts accepted in First Week…New pricing… #532 Sunset @$672,500; #537 Sunset $649; #539 @$639; #540 @$669; & #541 Sunset @ $649,000…all remain avlbl at this moment(6/15/23 10am)***Brand New Historic Bay District Custom Townhomes. Six (6) Eastside Twins (12 Units Total) located on semi-private, high & dry, Sunset Ave. (no flood insurance required!). Walk to marinas, Bay Ave (Bayfest), restaurants/taverns/bars, Bay Beach (Friday evening summer concerts), and only minutes to Ocean City beaches and boardwalk. Each unit quality designed by locally renowned Architect as End Units w/ lotsa windows for added light and air. Features include balconies off both living room and master bedroom suite…fireplace…open-spacious island kitchen…3 large bedrooms…2.5 baths…PLUS additional 4th bedroom/office/den…Enormous drive under 2+ car garage/storage! Attractive, affordable 5-year tax abatement, First New Construction Townhomes in Somers Point in over a Decade, so hurry while this special opportunity lasts in this low, no inventory seashore market! (SEE AGENT REMARKS AND ASSOCIATED DOCUMENTS for specific pricing- (however, availability and pricing have changed over first week on market)and specs; HOA documents, builders' contract, and tax abatement information on file with Listing Broker) Pre-construction introductory pricing..subject to change at any time.