3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $580,000

BUYING A HOME IS ALL ABOUT THE LOCATION ... SO LETS TALK ABOUT THAT FOR A SECOND SHALL WE ... Beach Block in the Heart of Somers Point.. IF YOU DIDN'T KNOW Somers Point HAD ONE .. NOW YOU KNOW... THERE ARE beach concerts on that beach every Friday .. Now you know **fun** bayfest **also fun** there are 18 restaurants and taverns you can go to.. pick your pleasure.. hit a different one every night..in the heart of Somers Point ... and when you want family time you can walk the new bridge take in the sites of the water ,smell the sea air, eat some taffy on the 2.4 miles of boardwalk, put the kids on the rides or let them play on the 8 miles of sand that ocean city has to offer. ok enough of the sweet stuff lets get down to business. Now Lets talk what this house has to offer... because this house has had some amazing renovations since she was purchased last... she has a 25,000 new bathroom (top of the line) main house and mother in law new bath as well, all new flooring, covered outdoor shower, new windows, new roof, new appliances and the list goes on and on...and this has a mother in law apt that has it all ... separate from the house... also the home comes with a full finished basement that the current owner uses as a gym with plumbing plumbed in already if you ever want an additional bath in the basement. parking for 4+ cars in the main driveway and then there is 2 car parking out back in the ally parking behind the mother in law private ..professional pics to come