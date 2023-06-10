Price Range: $529,000 - $589,000. Brand New Historic Bay District Custom Townhomes. Six (6) Eastside Twins (12 Units Total) located on semi-private, high & dry, cul-de-sac (no flood insurance required!). Walk to marinas, Bay Ave (Bayfest), restaurants/taverns/bars, Bay Beach (Friday evening summer concerts), and only minutes to Ocean City beaches and boardwalk. Each unit quality designed by locally renowned Architect as End Units w/ lotsa windows for added light and air. Features include balconies off both living room and master bedroom suite…fireplace…open-spacious island kitchen…3 large bedrooms…2.5 baths…PLUS additional 4th bedroom/office/den…Enormous drive under 2+ car garage/storage! Attractive, affordable 5-year tax abatement, First New Construction Townhomes in Somers Point in over a Decade, so hurry while this special opportunity lasts in this low, no inventory seashore market! (SEE AGENT REMARKS AND ASSOCIATED DOCUMENTS for specific pricing and specs; HOA documents, builders' contract, and tax abatement information on file with Listing Broker)