 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $420,000

3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $420,000

3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $420,000

Beautifully kept Colonial just minutes to Ocean City! This is the perfect summer retreat or fantastic year-round living and steps from hole #15 at Greate Bay Golf Course! Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room with built-ins and bar. Cozy gas burning fireplace in family room, florida room and 1st floor full bath with access to the INDOOR pool area. Outdoor is unique & special for entertaining galore! Oversized deck, 2 sheds, pool/cabana area, fenced yard & granite BBQ area. A true must see! Call today for more information! Showings will have to wait until Wednesday or Thursday due to a leak that is being fixed in the bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News