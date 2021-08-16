3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $420,000

Beautifully kept Colonial just minutes to Ocean City! This is the perfect summer retreat or fantastic year-round living and steps from hole #15 at Greate Bay Golf Course! Granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar, dining room with built-ins and bar. Cozy gas burning fireplace in family room, florida room and 1st floor full bath with access to the INDOOR pool area. Outdoor is unique & special for entertaining galore! Oversized deck, 2 sheds, pool/cabana area, fenced yard & granite BBQ area. A true must see! Call today for more information! Showings will have to wait until Wednesday or Thursday due to a leak that is being fixed in the bathroom.