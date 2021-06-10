3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $345,000

Move right in to this updated, well maintained home! Recently updated kitchen boasts all stainless steel appliances which includes a pot filler and trash compactor. In the family room, a wood burning stove will warm you up on a cold evening. Enjoy your morning coffee in the three-season room overlooking a beautiful fenced in yard with paver patio and natural gas hook up for grill. This home could be a great off-Island beach house. So much to do at your finger tips. Ocean City Bridge, JFK Bayside Park, and boat ramp. Don't want to cook, there are plenty of restaurants, bars, and stores close by. Ocean City Beaches are just minutes away. View More