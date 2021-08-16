Here's a the perfect Shore Home for you: Welcome to 45 Bucknell Rd, Somers Point. With almost immediate access to some of the cool spots the shore has to offer, this home is nestled in a great neighborhood, and it's in perfect move in condition - just bring your toothbrushes and beach-towels. A lot of major work has been done in recent years, allowing you hassle-free convenience to care for your home for years to come. This home offers you 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths; full bathroom off of hallway - offering you a double-sink vanity and a jet tub. You will also find a half bath between the laundry and main bath. Laundry with washer/dryer, and access to rear deck. Large eat-in kitchen with mahogany cabinetry with molding and granite counter-tops. Hardwood flooring throughout main living space and bedrooms; tile flooring in kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms. French door off of dining room leads to deck. Attached garage with new garage door. This home offers great curb appeal with a manicured lawn, also offering you a sprinkler system; the rear yard is fenced in and it's perfect for entertaining. Large deck with ramp access as well, and access to storage. Yard backs up to Mill Creek, so you have great privacy. Whether you're relaxing on your front porch, or your back deck - this home has a great shore feel to it, and it's ready for its new homeowners. Make this your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $315,000
