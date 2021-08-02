This is the nice rancher you waited for! Super location on a quiet dead end street with bonus large corner lot which offers a sprawling fenced in 120 x 150 foot spacious yard. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 08/01/21 from the time of 11 AM TO 1 PM. Look at the generous sized rooms!. Family room with vaulted ceiling, can also be an optional large 4th bedroom, if desired. Large partially finished basement with large cedar closet, and a work shop area too. Modern three dimensional roof and vinyl windows installed in 2011 Economical two zone gas baseboard heater is 4 years old. Gas hot water heater 4 years old. Central air is 8 years old. Bathroom in MBR is a modern shower that is handicap assessible if needed, with grab bars. Every bedroom has two closets in them. Two car side entry attached garage too! Durable concrete countertops in the large kitchen. Rear deck with overhang to enjoy your peaceful privacy rear yard. Home is in move in condition, needs some paint and other personal touches, but such a great value and PRICE TO SELL! Note: any home inspection done are for buyers information, but the home is being sold as-is at this very realistic competitive market price. Home is available for a very fast closing. Ideal for a growing family, or contractors that want a large basement with workshop area and 2 car garage with a bonus large privacy yard. Walk to the Dawes Ave School and the desirable bike path very close by as well. Washer & dryer are on the main floor for ease and convenience.
3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $304,900
