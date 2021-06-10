 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $299,000

This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rancher is located in a family friendly neighborhood close to schools, restaurants, major shopping areas and the beach! The large master bedroom has direct access to the rear deck. Open kitchen concept off dining area and family-room allow for easy access for entertaining. The huge fenced yard has a shed for additional storage and a nice sized deck. An attached garage offers room for more storage. View More

