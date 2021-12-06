3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $289,000

An immaculate and updated year round or vacation Ranch. Spotlessly maintained with an open kitchen onto the dining room and large bright living room. Hardwood floors and fresh paint add touch of class! Powder room in utility room adds convenience for your family and/or weekend guests! 3 good sized bedrooms w/largest exceeding your expectations too. Vinyl rail front porch for sunny morning coffee and huge cleared backyard. Seller offering a 1-year warranty for gas heat and central air, and appliances.