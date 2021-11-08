3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $279,900

What a Location!! Charming 3 bedroom rancher overlooking the 15th hole of Greate Bay in the Fairways neighborhood of Somers Point. Spacious covered front porch with scenic views, large fenced in back yard, newer roof and stainless steel appliances (less than 3 years old). Kitchen cabinets redone, central air, original hardwood flooring. Only minutes to Ocean City beaches and boardwalk! Truly A Must See!!